Ex-student pleads not guilty to threatening LSU-S, its workers - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ex-student pleads not guilty to threatening LSU-S, its workers

Former LSU-Shreveport student Amanda Charlene Sutherland, 36, recently pleaded not guilty in Seattle to charges that she made online video threats against the Shreveport school and its employees. (Source: KSLA News 12) Former LSU-Shreveport student Amanda Charlene Sutherland, 36, recently pleaded not guilty in Seattle to charges that she made online video threats against the Shreveport school and its employees. (Source: KSLA News 12)
(KSLA) -

A former LSU-Shreveport student is accused of making online video threats against the Shreveport school and its employees.

Amanda Charlene Sutherland, 36, recently was arraigned in court in Seattle.

She pleaded not guilty to charges that she made video threats from Washington state.

"You also kidnapped my children and ..." Sutherland can be heard saying in one video.

She is being held in King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, where she was booked the evening of Feb. 18.

Her bond has been set at $500,000.

It is unclear whether and, if so, when Sutherland will be extradited to Louisiana. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-27 23:19:31 GMT

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly