Ex-student pleads not guilty to threatening LSU-S, its workers

A former LSU-Shreveport student is accused of making online video threats against the Shreveport school and its employees.

Amanda Charlene Sutherland, 36, recently was arraigned in court in Seattle.

She pleaded not guilty to charges that she made video threats from Washington state.

"You also kidnapped my children and ..." Sutherland can be heard saying in one video.

She is being held in King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, where she was booked the evening of Feb. 18.

Her bond has been set at $500,000.

It is unclear whether and, if so, when Sutherland will be extradited to Louisiana.

