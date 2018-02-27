Black History Moments: Hazel Payne Phillips - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Black History Moments: Hazel Payne Phillips

The late Hazel Payne Phillips, the first counselor hired for an African-American secondary school in Caddo Parish, spent most of her career working at Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12) The late Hazel Payne Phillips, the first counselor hired for an African-American secondary school in Caddo Parish, spent most of her career working at Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
(KSLA) -

KSLA News 12 is celebrating Black History Month with special salutes to individuals and organizations who have made a difference in the community.

KSLA News 12 now honors the late Hazel Payne Phillips, who spent the majority of her career working at Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport.

Phillips was the first counselor hired for an African-American secondary school in Caddo Parish.

When asked why she chose that field, Phillips said: "I think I was born as a counselor."

Earlier this month, she posthumously was presented an Education Award by Mount Canaan Baptist Church in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12 salutes the legacy of the late Hazel Payne Phillips. 

