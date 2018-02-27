Another round of heavy rain, strong storms on Wednesday

BREAKING
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
Another round of heavy rain and possible severe weather is expected for parts of the ArkLaTex again Wednesday.
Rain may not be as widespread as it was Tuesday, but bands of heavy downpours could lead to some isolated flash flooding.
Rain is expected to be heaviest between I-20 and I-30, where more than 2 inches of rain could fall in some localized spots.
Severe weather is possible as well but is expected to be isolated in nature.
The greatest threat from storms developing tomorrow afternoon and into the evening hours will be wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter-sized.
The threat of tornadoes appears to be fairly low, but is not exactly zero either.
Here are a few snapshots from Futuretrack:
2 pm: A couple of bands of storms may form around the I-20 and I-30 corridors.
5 pm: Rain and storms will remain most concentrated north of I-20.
11 pm: Storms organizing along a cold front around I-30 will gradually sink southward overnight.
