Mayor Tyler recognized as winner of Red Kettle Challenge - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Mayor Tyler recognized as winner of Red Kettle Challenge

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler receives an award for her Red Kettle Challenge win over the holiday season. (Source: Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana) Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler receives an award for her Red Kettle Challenge win over the holiday season. (Source: Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler receives an award for her Red Kettle Challenge win over the holiday season. 

Representatives from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana surprised Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler with the award during the Shreveport City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Tyler and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker participated in a Red Kettle Challenge on Dec. 14, 2017.

Mayor Tyler won the challenge bringing in $547.94 while ringing the bell at Brookshire’s on Line Avenue.

Mayor Walker rang the bell at Kroger’s on Airline Drive and raised $179.69.

Within three hours, both mayors collected $727.63 to help support Salvation Army Programs. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Federal agents raid doctor's office and suspected 'pill mill'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-27 19:04:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:07 PM EST2018-02-27 23:07:52 GMT

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

    Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-02-28 04:02:52 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

  • Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Police: Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on Facebook Live turns himself in

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-27 23:19:31 GMT

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly