Mayor Tyler recognized as winner of Red Kettle Challenge

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler receives an award for her Red Kettle Challenge win over the holiday season.

Representatives from the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana surprised Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler with the award during the Shreveport City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Tyler and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker participated in a Red Kettle Challenge on Dec. 14, 2017.

Mayor Tyler won the challenge bringing in $547.94 while ringing the bell at Brookshire’s on Line Avenue.

Mayor Walker rang the bell at Kroger’s on Airline Drive and raised $179.69.

Within three hours, both mayors collected $727.63 to help support Salvation Army Programs.

