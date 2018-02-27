Metro Aviation announces major helicopter order

A North Louisiana company continues to expand making them one of the world’s largest medical helicopter completion centers.

Tuesday, Metro Aviation announced plans to purchase, customize and place in service 25 Airbus helicopters.

“Over more than three decades, Metro Aviation has grown to become an increasingly important economic driver in Northwest Louisiana and for our entire state,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson. “Metro Aviation converted a dormant manufacturing site in Shreveport into a state-of-the-art aerospace facility. We recognize this major Airbus purchase agreement as further evidence of Metro Aviation’s commitment to excellence for its customers, for its employees and for our own state’s growing aerospace industry.”

With nearly 900 employees nationwide, Metro Aviation employs 150 people at its Shreveport headquarters.

In recent years, the LED program supported the investment of more than $10 million for expanded facilities and helicopter simulator equipment at flight training center.

