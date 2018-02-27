Woman suffers cuts, burns when fire rips through home

A woman suffered burns and cuts to her arms and hands when fire heavily damaged her home in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. The family's pet dog died in the blaze. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A woman suffered cuts and burns on her hands when fire ripped through a wood-frame home in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The family's pet dog died in the blaze on East 66th Street that was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

She was the only member of a family of four who was at home at the time of the fire, authorities said.

The blaze heavily damaged the structure, rendering it unlivable.

The Fire Department had a dozen units on the scene between Fairfield and Thornhill avenues.

Four police units assisted with the call in the 400 block of East 66th.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

