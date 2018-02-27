Bossier Fire Department asking for more machines to help fight the spread of infectious disease

The AeroClave machine sprays a hospital-grade disinfectant to help clean ambulances, fire stations and other city buildings. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Bossier City Fire department is now asking the city to fund five new machines designed to stop the spread of contagious germs.

The AeroClave machine sprays a hospital-grade disinfectant to help clean ambulances, fire stations and other city buildings.

"At this point, we have them at every ambulance station," said Bossier City Fire Chief, Brad Zagone, "So if they transport a patient and they suspect flu-like symptoms or something like that when they get back they can plug the machine in. Six minutes later, they're decontaminated in the back and ready for the next response."

Zagone said the department first bought the machines during the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014.

With this year's flu epidemic, he said these machines have proven their worth.

"In December, we had nine of our guys call in sick one shift."

In an effort to protect his crews, Zagone started using the machine once a week inside every station and ambulance, as well as any time they transport a patient with flu-like symptoms.

The department's new mandates have helped to decrease their internal sick calls and better protect their patients.

"Mondays we have truck day, where everything comes out and gets wiped down," Zagone explained, "In the meantime, in between things just sterilizing the surfaces is always a good thing in my opinion because the patients we are taking are sick patients. Not all of them are contagious, but for the most part, if they run a fever or something like that you want to way to disinfect your ambulance and keep your own patient safe, your citizens safe, and your employees safe from the virus."

In addition to the flu, the machine helps fight a long list of infectious diseases from MRSA to E. Coli, H1N1 and more.

The new machines will cost the city an estimated $60,000 and will allow for all of Bossier City's Fire Stations to have their own machine.

The fire chief says it's a relatively small price to pay when it comes to stopping the spread of contagious diseases and protecting the people they serve.

