U.S. 67 collision sends 4 people to hospital, impacts travel

Motorists using U.S. Highway 67 in northeast Texas may be detoured for a time.

Authorities are working to clean up a wreck Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 67 just outside Redwater, a small Bowie County city about a dozen or so miles west of Texarkana, Texas.

Four people have been taken to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

One truck was towing another truck when it and an SUV collided on the rain-soaked highway, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

