Skeletal remains found near missing SWAR man's home

Human remains have been found in Columbia County, and authorities say it could possibly be those of a missing Arkansas man.

A man was marking timber when he found skeletal remains about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Columbia County Sheriff Mike Lowe said.

The remains could belong to Rodney Cherry, a Magnolia resident who went missing in November, the sheriff added.

The site where the remains were found is five or six miles from Cherry's home, where he last was seen, Lowe said.

Search teams included dogs.

The searches were called off Nov. 20.

It has not yet been determined whether foul play was a factor in Cherry's disappearance.

