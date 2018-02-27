Hundreds of Caddo Parish students treated to "Black Panther" showing

More than 600 Caddo Parish students were treated to "Black Panther" by people around the community.

A few weeks ago, Ryan Williams got the idea to start raising money to send a group of students to see the movie, "Black Panther." Many people responded, and Williams started contacting schools.

"I'm excited, not just for myself, but for the young people who get a chance to enjoy this experience," Williams said.

One of the schools he contacted, Cherokee Park. They were one of 6 elementary schools and one high school to send about 80 of their students to the film.

"All the students at Cherokee Park, even our Pre-K students wanted to attend," said Cherokee Park Elementary Principal Tangela Sylvie.

Tamarria Daniels was one of the lucky kids to get a ticket. She hasn't seen the movie yet.

"I was very excited about it because we have lessons that we are going to learn about this movie," Tamarria said.

And the students were in for a surprise, Tim Smith, who worked on the movie as a stunt performer in a pivotal scene was there. He greeted students and was there to speak to them before the movie started.

"I'm touched, I just feel emotional right now, seeing this. Because we didn't have stuff like this when I was a kid, and to see it now and be a part of this, that's what feels the best," Smith said.

Williams says that the goal to send all of the students to the movie was surpassed, and they were able to provide snacks for the kids as well.

"I really want our kids to start dreaming more, having more of an imagination, and let them know it's not about where you're from, but more so about where you're going," said Williams.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.