Durwood Hendricks Jr. named as Caddo Parish Schools new District 10 representative

Following interviews on Tuesday morning, Caddo Parish School Board members have named Durwood D. Hendricks Jr. as the temporary District 10 representative.

Hendricks fills the seat left by Larry E. Ramsey, who died in early February. His term expires on Dec. 31.

After the school board announced its replacement the District 10 seat, Hendricks was sworn in immediately

The new Board Member for District 10 is officially Durwood Hendricks, Jr. Hendricks is currently being sworn in to represent the district. #wearecaddo pic.twitter.com/izXhpnVkJF — Caddo Parish Schools (@CaddoSchools) February 27, 2018

An election will be held in November to find a permanent member of the board.

Hendricks attended Caddo Public Schools and is the President of the Southern Hills Homeowners Association. Below is his statement of intent, which says that because of his position on the Southern Hills Homeowners Association, it allows him to stay in touch with the needs of his community, District 10.

Hendricks was one of seven applicants for the District 10 seat. The six others that applied were David F. Cox, Mary L. Edwards-Avant, Elizabeth J. Greenfield, Jenny L. Hebert, Terri Pugh and Dock Voorhies Jr.

Each applicant was given 10 minutes to discuss their desire, skills and plans for serving as a school board member.

