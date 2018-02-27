Tips lead to Natchitoches drug, weapons arrest

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents arrested a man on narcotics and weapons charges after getting complaints he was selling drugs.

Agents say 24-year-old Earl King was taken into custody near his apartment in the 1200 block of Old Robeline Road in Natchitoches for an outstanding warrant for distribution of marijuana.

When King was arrested agents reportedly found several pieces of suspected Percocet, a loaded stolen .357 revolver, and approximately 10 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana in his possession.

Agents began investigating King after several complaints he was selling illegal drugs.

After getting a search warrant for his apartment agents say they found about 3 grams of suspected marijuana, about 7.5 ounces of synthetic marijuana, $83, several types of ammunition and gun magazines, digital scales and drug paraphernalia used to sell, package and distribute illegal drugs.

The amount of suspected synthetic marijuana seized has a street value of approximately $3,500.

King was taken to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Distribution of CDS Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS Schedule III (Percocet)

Possession of CDS Schedule I (Synthetic Marijuana) w/Intent

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

His arraignment is set for May 7.

