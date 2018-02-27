NAACP to host presentation with Caddo Schools Superintendent

In March, the NAACP will host an event where people can ask Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree their own questions.

The event titled "What's Happening with Caddo Public Schools?" will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19 at the Wallette Library at 363 Hearne Ave.

Goree became superintendent of Caddo Parish Schools in 2013. He serves over 40,000 students in 62 schools, according to his profile on Caddo Public School's website.

He began his career as an educator in Marietta, Georgia as a math teacher, and his mother and father both worked for Caddo Parish Public Schools.

For more information on this event, call (318) 828-1905.

