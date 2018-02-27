Crash along I-20 W in Shreveport slows traffic

Four vehicle crash along I-20 W at Spring Street. (Source: LA DOTD Traffic Cameras)

Traffic in Shreveport along Interstate 20 was congested Tuesday morning after a four-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the left lane of the I-20 west on the Red River Bridge near the Spring Street exit.

Shreveport police spokeswoman Angie Willhite says 2 cars and 2 trucks were involved in the crash.

No major injuries were reported, but one woman was taken to the hospital for complaints of neck pains, according to Willhite.

Traffic was reportedly back up to Old Minden Road.

The left lane is blocked on I-20 West at the Red River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion has reached Old Minden Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 27, 2018

Police advise drivers to detour and use the Texas Street bridge to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

