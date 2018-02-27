SPD asks for help identifying 4 burglars

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

On December 19, 2018, four suspects were captured on video burglarizing unlocked vehicles in the 900 block of Elmwood Street. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help identifying four people caught on camera stealing from vehicles.

It happened on December 19 in the 900 block of Elmwood Street.

Police say the group was seen on surveillance video burglarizing unlocked vehicles and unsuccessfully trying to get into locked vehicles.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people in the video.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, their website or using their app at P3Tips.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.