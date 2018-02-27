Crime Stoppers offers cash reward to identify burglar

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a man who tried to burglarize vehicles.

The man was caught on surveillance video trying to breaking into two separate vehicles in the 200 block of Settlers Park Drive on February 16.

The video shows what appears to be a man wearing one glove approaching the vehicles and pulling the door handles in an apparent attempt to get in.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, their website or using their app at P3Tips.

