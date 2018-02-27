7 seek the late Larry Ramsey's post; Caddo School Board to interview them, select interim District 10 member Tuesday

Caddo School Board members will interview seven applicants Feb. 27 then select a temporary District 10 representative. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Caddo School Board members will interview seven applicants Tuesday then select a temporary District 10 representative.

The board is filling the post left vacant by the death of Larry E. Ramsey, who was in his fourth term representing the district.

Ramsey died Feb. 10.

His term expires Dec. 31.

Since less than a year remains, whomever the board selects as an interim member will serve only until an election can be held in November.

The application period to fill the post ended at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Board members will convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday in their meeting room at the School District's Central Office to start interviewing the seven applicants.

Those who applied are David F. Cox, Mary L. Edwards-Avant, Elizabeth J. Greenfield, Jenny L. Hebert, Durwood D. Hendricks Jr., Terri Pugh and Dock Voorhies Jr.

Each will be given up to 10 minutes to discuss their desire, skills and plans for serving as a School Board member.

Immediately after board members make their selection, the interim representative will be sworn into office.

Below are the seven candidates’ letters of intent.

