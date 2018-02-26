Black History Moments: Courtland T. Milloy Sr.

KSLA News 12 is celebrating Black History Month with special salutes to individuals and organizations who make a difference in the community.

KSLA News 12 now honors Courtland T. Milloy Sr., the last surviving member of Booker T. Washington High School's charter faculty.

As an instructor, he taught graphic arts and journalism at the Shreveport campus that was established in 1950.

Milloy also owned the photography company Milloy's Reprographics.

