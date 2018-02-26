Hit-and-run victim's family pleads for driver to come forward; mourners hold vigil

Relatives and friends of Edward Raymond Price, also known as Sweet P, held a vigil Feb. 26 in the parking lot of County Market in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Friends and members of the family and community gathered Monday night to remember the man killed in a hit-and-run accident Sunday night.

Candles were laid out and balloons were let go during a vigil in the parking lot of County Market in Shreveport.

Edward Raymond Price, also known as Sweet P, was fatally hit while crossing Hearne Avenue.

The driver did not stop.

"He's sweet, a kind, caring, generous person. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He's a good person," recalled Price's aunt Dorothy Price.

"He was a very loving person. There's nothing that nobody could say bad about him," his cousin Kimberlin Jackson added.

Edward Price's family members are urging the driver to turn themselves in.

"Please, whatever you do, if you have a heart or a conscience, please come forward, I beg of you," Jackson said.

Police are looking for a light-colored sedan.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.