Proposal would name 7 miles of I-49 in Trey Auld's honor

As a first responder, he spent much of his young life helping others.

Now two Louisiana lawmakers have prefiled a proposal to dedicate part of a Northwest Louisiana highway in his honor.

The idea behind House Bill 124 is to remember Trey Auld every time you drive Interstate 49 south of Shreveport.

District 7 state Rep. Lawrence A. "Larry" Bagley, R-Logansport, and District 9 state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, are championing the idea of renaming the 7-mile stretch of I-49 between East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (Louisiana Highway 526) in south Shreveport and Stonewall-Frierson Road (Louisiana Highway 3276) in northern DeSoto Parish as the John "Trey" Auld II Memorial Expressway.

Auld, a 26-year-old paramedic from Shreveport, is among three people killed in the crash of a Pafford Air medical helicopter in Arkansas while en route to a medical call.

Auld's family says that stretch of I-49 would be a fitting tribute since that is the area he served as a volunteer firefighter when he first became a first responder.

Here is House Bill 124, which was prefiled Friday and, under House rules, has been provisionally referred to the Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works.

Click here to track the progress of Louisiana House Bill 124 through the legislative process.

You also can track the measure by calling the Public Update Legislative Services (PULS) Line toll-free at (800) 256-3793 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

Legislative staffers are available to answer questions about bills, direct you to the proper place for committee information, explain aspects of the legislative process and more.

The PULS Line is operated by the Louisiana Senate and the state House of Representatives with additional staffing and phone lines.

