Flash flooding and severe storms possible again this week

Another week of active weather is expected across the ArkLaTex. Heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

FLASH FLOODING

Heavy downpours could lead to another round of flash flooding for portions of the ArkLaTex. After seeing anywhere from 4 to 9 inches of rain across the area last week the ground remains saturated. With little ability to soak up more rain anything that falls will primarily run off instead of soaking into the ground and could lead to rising water again, particularly along the smaller waterways. Larger rivers, such as the Red River, may not see additional flooding beyond what is already occurring, but water levels will likely remain elevated through the weekend.

Rain totals this week won't be nearly as high as last week, but an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday night.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas around and north of I-20 through midday Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER

The threat of severe weather won't be extremely high, but a few strong storms are a possibility over the next couple of days.

Tuesday's severe weather risk is 'Marginal', which is the lowest possible risk. As storms move through Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening hours they could bring isolated wind gusts up to 60pmh along with nickel to quarter-sized hail. The threat for tornadoes appears to be negligible.

On Wednesday the severe weather risk may increase slightly. Strong to severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

Once again isolated instances of damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns along with more heavy downpours. The threat for tornadoes appears to be fairly low at this time.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

