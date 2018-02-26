Police arrest man caught with several illegal drugs

During their search of the car, they found 104 ecstasy pills, 7.5 alprazolam pills, 35.6 grams of marijuana, 83.3 grams of synthetic marijuana and a digital scale. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

A Natchitoches man is behind bars after officers found him in possession of several drugs including marijuana earlier this month.

Jerica Devon Kelly, 25, was taken into custody in the parking lot in the 1200 Old Robeline Rd. on Feb. 7th.

Natchitoches police were executing a search warrant at an apartment when agents noticed a person in the vehicle parked in front of the apartment.

For safety reasons, police went to the vehicle to identify Kelly. That’s when they smelt a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police saw in plain view small pieces of marijuana on the clothes of Kelly.

Kelly told police he was rolling a blunt.

During their search of the car, they found 104 ecstasy pills, 7.5 Alprazolam pills, 35.6 grams of marijuana, 83.3 grams of synthetic marijuana and a digital scale.

Kelly is charged with the following:

Possession of CDS I (Marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS IV (Alprazolam) with intent distribute

Possession of CDS I (synthetic marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS I (Ecstasy) with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Second or subsequent offenses

