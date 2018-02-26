Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races change venue due to rainfall

The Natchitoches Dragon Boat Races set for Saturday, March 3, have been moved to Chaplin’s Lake on Northwestern State University campus. (Source: Northwestern State University)

This is due to the closure of Cane River Lake in the aftermath of heavy rainfall.

All races will take place as planned at the new location near the NSU Tennis Complex.

Races will begin at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with vendors, music and activities for families and spectators.

Dragon Boat teams consist of 20 paddlers and one drummer. The cost for each team to enter is $1,200 plus a $19.95 fee.

For more information or to register, visit www.northwesternstatealumni.com and scroll to Dragon Boat Races in the events listings.

