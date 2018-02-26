Heavy rain causes problems for several businesses

The heavy rain in recent days is blamed for the water levels to slowly increase in Miller County.

The water was getting close to west shore restaurant in Garland City Monday.

Two years ago, the river overflowed swallowing the building.

Owner Ralph West said he is waiting to see what happens on Tuesday to decide what action he plans to take.

The river has already flooded the boat ramp along U.S. Highway 82.

The rain also caused one of the city’s lift stations to go down.

Repair crews spent the day working to get another pump in place but say it could be some time.

They say they have contingency plans to prevent any interruption in service to customers.

“But we are monitoring it closely and if anything happens, we have a vacuum truck on standby to come and pump it out before it causes problems,” said Sue Townsend, waste water operator.

Officials say to notify Garland City Hall if you experience any plumbing issues.

