Cows in water over their heads; deputies rescue stranded cattle

Caddo sheriff's deputies saved four cows and two Longhorns on Feb. 26 from the rising waters of Twelve Mile Bayou. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Caddo sheriff's deputies saved four cows and two Longhorns on Feb. 26 from the rising waters of Twelve Mile Bayou. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The cows were trying to stay afloat in water that was over their heads.

Others were tangled in heavy underbrush.

That was the situation Monday morning for several head of cattle caught in the rising waters of Twelve Mile Bayou.

But some tense moments gave way to a happy ending at the site alongside Interstate 49 between North Market Street and Louisiana Highway 173, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.

Sheriff's deputies pulled two Longhorns to higher ground on the levee.

And they roped the cows and used boats to pull them to safety.

The four cows have since been taken to a different location. 

