Cows in water over their heads; deputies rescue stranded cattle

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Feb. 26 for Bossier and Caddo parishes. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Caddo sheriff's deputies saved four cows and two Longhorns on Feb. 26 from the rising waters of Twelve Mile Bayou. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The cows were trying to stay afloat in water that was over their heads.

Others were tangled in heavy underbrush.

That was the situation Monday morning for several head of cattle caught in the rising waters of Twelve Mile Bayou.

But some tense moments gave way to a happy ending at the site alongside Interstate 49 between North Market Street and Louisiana Highway 173, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.

Sheriff's deputies pulled two Longhorns to higher ground on the levee.

And they roped the cows and used boats to pull them to safety.

The four cows have since been taken to a different location.

Louisiana Dept of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said livestock & farm equipment owners in the Shreveport area should prepare to move both to higher ground as a result of river flooding. #lawx https://t.co/KjBkRAJxDw pic.twitter.com/EYwuzTEF90 — Louisiana GOHSEP (@GOHSEP) February 26, 2018

