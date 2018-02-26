Caddo coroner releases name of man killed in hit and run

The Caddo Parish coroner's office has released the name of the man killed in a hit and run crash late Sunday night.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Edward Raymond Price of Shreveport.

The crash happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue, with the vehicle involved fleeing the scene.

Police say Price was trying to cross from west to east near Springs of Grace Baptist Church when he was hit by the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a light-colored four-door vehicle involved in the accident.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.