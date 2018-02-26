Crews prepare for flooding in Natchitoches Parish

Flooding on Highway 120 West near I-49 in Cypress is closed due to flooding

Emergency preparedness crews are keeping a close eye on the Red River in Natchitoches.

The river there is expected to rise to a major flood stage of 39 feet by Wednesday.

As of Monday morning, flooding closed Highway 120 West at Cypress in Natchitoches Parish.

Flooding along HWY 120 in Natchitoches Parish just off I-49. Road is currently closed. We’ll remain in the parish today to speak with officials and flooding preps in place ahead of the impending rain. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/f7uEftn1Eq — Christian Piekos (@KSLAChristian) February 26, 2018

When flood waters hit major flood stage, backwater flooding will affect Bayou Pierre, Black and Saline Bayous as well as the Cane River Lake tributaries.

To prepare, sandbags are being made and offered for those in the line of flooding.

"Looking at the weather right now, I think we might be in a bind, the river is going to kind of run over a little bit, so the people are really going to be coming, wanting bags. So we are preparing ourselves. We've got some inmate crews on tack with us, we've got city employees here, so we've got about 25-30 people working with bags, so we're going to try to be sure we accommodate everybody," said Michael Braxton, the Natchitoches Public Works Director.

Anyone in need of sandbags can pick them up at the Natchitoches Public Works Building on Rapides Drive in Natchitoches Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Public works crews are also out addressing drainage issues in the city now.

