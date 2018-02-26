Fire destroys Texarkana, AR home

Texarkana, AR firefighters are investigating after a fire destroyed a home while a family was out of town. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, AR firefighters are investigating after a fire destroyed a home Monday while a family was out of town.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Pasley Lane.

Firefighters say a neighbor saw flames coming from the 2 story home and called 911.

No one was home at the time, but family members say the woman and her husband who lived there were in New Mexico attending a funeral after her grandmother passed away Saturday.

Two dogs were rescued from the burning home.

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

