Retired fishermen find the positive side of flooding

The two friends retired years ago, and say they love fishing, especially when the waters high. (Source: KSLA)

As the Red River continues to flood, two retired men say they like to spend their days' catfishing.

Kenneth Webb and Mickey Joiner say during the flood is when the catfish like to bite.

"When it's high water, we go to wherever they're biting," said Joiner.

Webb says they always fish at the Stoner Boat Launch when there's a flood, and they have caught hundreds there over the years.

"When we had that flood last time, there was about 30 or 40 people fishing here," said Webb. "We give them away. Most of them. We just love fishing."

"Yeah. We give them away to the elderly" Joiner added.

Webb says he'll even clean the fish himself before giving them away.

"And if they can't cook them, he'll cook them for 'em," said Joiner.

The two say they plan to keep fishing as long as the waters keep rising.

At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service measured the river at 30.05 feet in Shreveport, where the flood stage is at 30 feet.

The Red River has also overtaken the boat launch and dog park at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

