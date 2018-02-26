Red River in Shreveport reaches flood stage

The Red River at Shreveport reached floodstage early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. (Source: National Weather Service)

The Red River at Shreveport reached flood stage early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service measured the river at 30.05 feet in Shreveport, where the flood stage is at 30 feet.

Representatives from the Caddo Parish sheriff's office held a briefing to update the public on flooding concerns at 8 a.m.

Weather Service forecasters say the river will rise to near 31 feet by Tuesday evening. It then will fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

JUST IN: The Red River at Shreveport is now above flood stage! The latest reading has it at 30.05 feet. Flood stage is 30 feet. More on @KSLA News 12 This Morning! pic.twitter.com/OQZFLYkSev — James Parish (@JamesKSLA) February 26, 2018

Several public boat launching ramps were closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water.

The Red River has also overtaken the boat launch and dog park at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

