Red River in Shreveport reaches flood stage

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Red River at Shreveport reached flood stage early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service measured the river at 30.05 feet in Shreveport, where the flood stage is at 30 feet.

Representatives from the Caddo Parish sheriff's office held a briefing to update the public on flooding concerns at 8 a.m.

Weather Service forecasters say the river will rise to near 31 feet by Tuesday evening. It then will fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

Several public boat launching ramps were closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water.

The Red River has also overtaken the boat launch and dog park at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

