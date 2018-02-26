More rain, severe weather threatens to add to already rising water

The cows were trying to stay afloat in water that was over their heads. Others were tangled in heavy underbrush.More >>
As the Red River continues to flood, two retired men say they like to spend their days' catfishing.
Emergency preparedness crews are keeping a close eye on Red River in Natchitoches.
Forecasters at National Weather Service's office in Shreveport expect major flooding along Red River at Grand Ecore, moderate flooding at Coushatta and minor flooding at Shreveport and DeKalb, Texas. And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the Weather Service.
Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn't make him a frappe.
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.
The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.
Charges are not expected against the driver who struck three children as they walked to school Monday morning.
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.
The person on the phone, Earl Kimrey, is the live-in boyfriend of the little girl's mother, and investigators believe he knew exactly what happened to 3-year-old Mariah Woods all along.
