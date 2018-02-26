More rain, severe weather threaten to add to already rising wate - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • Video Forecast

BREAKING

More rain, severe weather threaten to add to already rising water

The Red River at Shreveport reached floodstage early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. (Source: National Weather Service) The Red River at Shreveport reached floodstage early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. (Source: National Weather Service)
(Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12) (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Another week of active weather is expected across the ArkLaTex with heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

The biggest flood threat from Tuesday's rain targets Natchitoches Parish. The Red River level at Grand Ecore sits just above 34-feet but is expected to crest between Wednesday night or Thursday morning at major flood stage.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.

The order adds nine parishes to a declaration made Thursday due to severe weather starting Wednesday in Grant Parish.

"... the state anticipates further assistance will be needed for parishes within the threatened emergency area in their response to this continuing threat of flooding as the rivers rise in response to the severe weather from February 21 to February 25," the amended declaration states.

Floodwaters have overtaken the Lake Bistineau spillway near Elm Grove in southern Bossier Parish.

The spillway gates remain closed for repair. But drawdown gates are in operation.

"There are no 'flood gates' at this structure, only drawdown gates, which lower water levels slowly over a period of time," Louisiana highway department spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Red River at Shreveport reached flood stage early that morning, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5 a.m., the Weather Service measured the river at 30.05 feet in Shreveport, where the flood stage is at 30 feet.

Representatives of the Caddo Sheriff's Office held a briefing to update the public on flooding concerns at 8 a.m.

Weather Service forecasters say the river will rise to near 31 feet by Tuesday evening. It then will fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

Several public boat launching ramps were closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water.

The Red River has also overtaken the boat launch and dog park at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

See It Snap It Send It: Your Weather Pics
Powered by Frankly