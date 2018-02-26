Louisiana governor declares emergency in Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, 7 other parishes

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Forecasters at National Weather Service's office in Shreveport expect major flooding along Red River at Grand Ecore, moderate flooding at Coushatta and minor flooding at Shreveport and DeKalb, Texas. And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the Weather Service.

With Red River rising, only a handful of ducks could be seen Sunday using the flooded boat launch area at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Curtis Heyen/KSLA News 12)

Major flooding expected along the Red in Natchitoches Parish

Emergency preparedness crews are keeping a close eye on Red River in Natchitoches.

Part of Louisiana Highway 120 in Natchitoches Parish is closed due to flooding. (Source: KSLA News 12)

As the Red River continues to flood, two retired men say they like to spend their days' catfishing.

The two friends retired years ago, and say they love fishing, especially when the waters high. (Source: KSLA)

The cows were trying to stay afloat in water that was over their heads. Others were tangled in heavy underbrush.

Caddo sheriff's deputies saved four cows and two Longhorns on Feb. 26 from the rising waters of Twelve Mile Bayou. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Cows in water over their heads; deputies rescue stranded cattle

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Feb. 26 for Bossier and Caddo parishes. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Red River at Shreveport reached floodstage early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. (Source: National Weather Service)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.

Gov. Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bossier, Caddo, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, and Grant Parishes as a result of severe weather and flooding. #lagov #lawx https://t.co/NOVk0OK5WZ pic.twitter.com/s3oldQGG92 — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) February 26, 2018

The order adds nine parishes to a declaration made Thursday due to severe weather starting Wednesday in Grant Parish.

"... the state anticipates further assistance will be needed for parishes within the threatened emergency area in their response to this continuing threat of flooding as the rivers rise in response to the severe weather from February 21 to February 25," the amended declaration states.

Floodwaters have overtaken the Lake Bistineau spillway near Elm Grove in southern Bossier Parish.

The spillway gates remain closed for repair. But drawdown gates are in operation.

"There are no 'flood gates' at this structure, only drawdown gates, which lower water levels slowly over a period of time," Louisiana highway department spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said Monday afternoon.

Water flowing over the spillway at Lake Bistineau near Elm Grove in south Bossier Parish. There are no "flood gates" at this structure, only drawdown gates, which lower water levels slowly over a period of time. @La_DOTD pic.twitter.com/kGlLCWKeGQ — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Red River at Shreveport reached flood stage early that morning, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5 a.m., the Weather Service measured the river at 30.05 feet in Shreveport, where the flood stage is at 30 feet.

Representatives of the Caddo Sheriff's Office held a briefing to update the public on flooding concerns at 8 a.m.

Weather Service forecasters say the river will rise to near 31 feet by Tuesday evening. It then will fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

JUST IN: The Red River at Shreveport is now above flood stage! The latest reading has it at 30.05 feet. Flood stage is 30 feet. More on @KSLA News 12 This Morning! pic.twitter.com/OQZFLYkSev — James Parish (@JamesKSLA) February 26, 2018

Several public boat launching ramps were closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water.

The Red River has also overtaken the boat launch and dog park at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

