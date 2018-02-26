Louisiana governor declares emergency in Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, 7 other parishes

The cows were trying to stay afloat in water that was over their heads. Others were tangled in heavy underbrush.More >>
As the Red River continues to flood, two retired men say they like to spend their days' catfishing.More >>
Emergency preparedness crews are keeping a close eye on Red River in Natchitoches.More >>
Forecasters at National Weather Service's office in Shreveport expect major flooding along Red River at Grand Ecore, moderate flooding at Coushatta and minor flooding at Shreveport and DeKalb, Texas. And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the Weather Service.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Baker.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.More >>
A major rock slide has closed a southern Ohio highway Monday morning.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
Tiquan Taylor was shot and killed Sunday morning inside a car parked off St. Andrews Road. He died due to a gunshot wound to the upper body according to Coroner Gary Watts. He was just 14 years old.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >>
