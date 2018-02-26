2 people, 14 puppies escape trailer fire

Two people are their 14 puppies are recovering after a trailer fire early Monday morning. (Source: Josh Harvison/ KSLA News 12)

Two people and their 14 puppies are recovering after a trailer fire early Monday morning.

The single-wide trailer in the 1000 block of Chipper Lane was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived just after 5 a.m., according to a firefighter from Caddo Fire District 6.

Firefighters say one of the people living in the trailer uses a walker and was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were still working to clear hotspots around 6 a.m.

Firefighters say they believe the fire started in the center of the trailer where flames were coming from when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.