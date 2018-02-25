Motorist hits pedestrian then leaves him to die in the street

A motorist hit a man then left him to die in the five-lane street just outside a church.

It happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Hearne Avenue between Glenwick and Grassmere streets in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Now police are looking for a light-colored sedan.

The man was trying to cross from west to east near Springs of Grace Baptist Church in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue when he was hit by the car.

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-2583 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, by using the organization's website, lockemup.org, or through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

