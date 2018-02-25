Mount Canaan Baptist Church recognizes outstanding citizens

A Shreveport church honored outstanding citizens during its annual Black History Month program Sunday.
The observance was held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary at Mount Canaan Baptist, 1666 Alston St.
It was preceded by a reception at 5 p.m.
Several Shreveport citizens and organizations were honored.
Business Leadership Award: Raymond Foreman
Community Leadership Award: Rodney Demery
Historical Preservation Award: Centralites Historical Preservation
Community Awards: Rho Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition
Education Awards: Kristy Young, Marvin Alexander and Hazel Payne Phillips (posthumous) and Andria Augustin-Billy
Medical Awards: James Northcutt, Shannon Bogan and Cladius Washington.
The Rev. Harry Blake, a historic civic rights leader, started at Mount Canaan Baptist in 1966. He will retire Dec. 30.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.