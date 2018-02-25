Mount Canaan Baptist Church recognizes outstanding citizens

A Shreveport church honored outstanding citizens during its annual Black History Month program. The observance was held Feb. 25 at Mount Canaan Baptist, 1666 Alston St. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport church honored outstanding citizens during its annual Black History Month program. The observance was held Feb. 25 at Mount Canaan Baptist, 1666 Alston St. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport church honored outstanding citizens during its annual Black History Month program. The observance was held Feb. 25 at Mount Canaan Baptist, 1666 Alston St. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport church honored outstanding citizens during its annual Black History Month program. The observance was held Feb. 25 at Mount Canaan Baptist, 1666 Alston St. (Source: Kai Scates/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport church honored outstanding citizens during its annual Black History Month program Sunday.

The observance was held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary at Mount Canaan Baptist, 1666 Alston St.

It was preceded by a reception at 5 p.m.

Several Shreveport citizens and organizations were honored.

Business Leadership Award: Raymond Foreman

Community Leadership Award: Rodney Demery

Historical Preservation Award: Centralites Historical Preservation

Community Awards: Rho Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition

Education Awards: Kristy Young, Marvin Alexander and Hazel Payne Phillips (posthumous) and Andria Augustin-Billy

Medical Awards: James Northcutt, Shannon Bogan and Cladius Washington.

The Rev. Harry Blake, a historic civic rights leader, started at Mount Canaan Baptist in 1966. He will retire Dec. 30.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.