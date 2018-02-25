Residents along the Red react to the river's rising waters

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Sean Harville says he's more concerned about Red River's eroding banks than the threat of minor flooding at Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Red River's current is moving quickly, carrying tree limbs and other debris, as waters continue to rise and more rain on the horizon.

But Sean Harville is not moving.

"I would never want to move from right here. I love living right here."

He has been living on the river's bank since 1994.

In comparison to his home severely flooding in 2015, Harville said, the rain expected this week is no cause for concern.

"The fishing would be great, but it wouldn't be safe to go out there and put out lines."

Although the river Sunday was close to 15 feet above where it normally sits, Harville noted that minor flooding would have little to no effect on his home.

In the 2015 floods, he said, he was forced to live in a tent for months outside his soggy home.

"It made me tear out the floors and redo that to fix the water damage."

Harville said he's more concerned about the high water eroding Red River's banks.

He said his banks are reinforced so rising waters won't encroach on his property.

For others living on the river, however, Harville said they need to keep a close eye on the waterline near their properties.

"When water comes up, it puts pressure on the bank. And when the water goes down real quick, all of that weight is on that bank and it moves it all into the river," he said.

"If you're bank is not controlled, it will spill into the Red River."

The river is expected to crest Tuesday at 31 feet, which officials believe will result in minor flooding.

