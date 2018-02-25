Louisiana House members end stalemate, advance tax bills

Lawmakers in the Louisiana House have broken through their gridlock, reviving tax bills that had stalled the special session and averting collapse of talks to plug a nearly $1 billion budget gap. (Source: KSLA News 12)

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lawmakers in the Louisiana House have broken through their gridlock, reviving tax bills that had stalled the special session and averting collapse of talks to plug a nearly $1 billion budget gap.

The Ways and Means Committee advanced a sales tax bill favored by House GOP leaders and an income tax bill sought by Democrats. They are continuing work to broker a deal to lessen the shortfall.

A bill sent on a 12-5 vote to the House floor Sunday would temporarily renew one-quarter of an expiring 1 percent sales tax and temporarily eliminate some sales tax breaks.

A separate 10-7 vote advanced a proposal cutting tax breaks for middle- and upper-income taxpayers who itemize deductions on tax returns.

It's unclear if the measures can win support from the full House.

