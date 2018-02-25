Major flooding expected along the Red in Natchitoches Parish

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

There are several public boat launching ramps closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water.

There are several public boat launching ramps closed along the Red River Friday afternoon due to rising water. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A southwest Arkansas river is threatening to overflow its banks and could flood more than a hundred homes.

A southwest Arkansas river is threatening to overflow its banks and could flood more than a hundred homes. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

City officials from both Bossier and Shreveport are preparing for the worst as the threat of rising water grows throughout the ArkLaTex.

City officials from both Bossier and Shreveport are preparing for the worst as the threat of rising water grows throughout the ArkLaTex. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Bossier Sheriff's Office deputies with the Marine Patrol crew recovered a fishing boat just after 11 a.m. this morning after it had drifted, along with its docking, from Cash Point RV Park.

BSO Marine Patrol Retrieves Drifting Boat in the Red River Sunday Morning. (Photo by Sgt. Buck Wilkins, Bossier Sheriff's Office; video by Dep. Kevin Simmons, Marine Patrol, BSO)

With Red River rising, only a handful of ducks could be seen Sunday using the flooded boat launch area at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Curtis Heyen/KSLA News 12)

Red River once again has overtaken the boat launch and dog park at the eastern end of Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.

However, more severe flooding is expected downstream.

And the threat of 1-3" of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning will aggravate flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters at Weather Service's office in Shreveport expect major flooding along Red River at Grand Ecore, moderate flooding at Coushatta and minor flooding at Shreveport and DeKalb, Texas.

Major flooding also is expected along Little River in the Horatio, Ark., area.

There will be moderate flooding along Little River in the Idabel, Okla., area.

Moderate flooding also is expected at Lake Bistineau.

Following are more specifics about the extent and impact of the flooding.

Lake Bistineau: Stood at 142.9 feet at 9 a.m. Sunday. Expected to crest near 144 feet by Wednesday and Thursday then begin falling. At that level, most camps around the lake begin to flood. Some homes, particularly those not on stilts, also face possible flooding. Preparations for flooding should be rushed to completion, Weather Service forecasters advise.

Red River at DeKalb, Texas: Stood at 24.8 feet at 7 a.m. Sunday. Flood stage is 24.8 feet. It is expected to crest near 25.4 feet Monday morning at Pecan Point then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.

Red River at Shreveport: Stood at 28.8 feet at 9 a.m. Sunday. Flood stage is 30 feet. Weather Service forecasters say the river will rise above flood stage by early Monday morning and to near 31 feet by Tuesday evening. It then will fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

At 31 feet, Russell Road will be overflowed and closed between Blanchard Highway and Interstate 220 in north Shreveport. High water will creep up to near the southern end of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in Shreveport and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City. There also will be backwater flooding up Cross and Twelve Mile bayous and lower McCain Creek.

Red River at Coushatta: Stood at 29.8 feet at 9 a.m. Sunday. Flood stage is 31 feet. It will rise above flood stage by early Monday morning and to near 34 feet by Wednesday morning. The river then will fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

At 34 feet, severe backwater flooding will occur from Red River at Loggy Bayou through the lower Flat River and Red Chute Bayou in southern Bossier Parish. Weather Service forecasters advise that cattle and equipment be moved to higher ground and away from levees.

Red River at Grand Ecore: Stood at 31.3 feet at 9 a.m. Sunday. Flood stage is 33 feet. The river will rise above flood stage by Monday morning and to near 39 feet by Wednesday evening.

At 40 feet, Red River causes major flooding of thousands of acres along Bayou Pierre, the Black and Saline bayous and the Cane River Lake tributaries. Severe backwater flooding spreads upstream along Bayou Pierre through Powhatan and Evelyn. Weather Service forecasters say to also expect backwater flooding along Black and Clear lakes along with the closure of part of Louisiana Highway 1226.

Red Chute Bayou at Dogwood Trail: Rise to near 19 feet and hold steady through at least mid-March. Subject to change due to inflows from Cypress Bayou Black Bayou Lake.

Red Chute Bayou at Sligo: Hold near 28 feet through Monday. Flood stage is 31 feet. The bayou currently is between levee systems.

Click here to view an interactive map of the latest status reports and forecasts for area waterways.

