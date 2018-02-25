Drifting boat in Red River

The 5-month-old died two days after she was taken to the hospital suffering cardiac arrest and bleeding from the brain and eyes.More >>
Yet another church community in Greenville County went to Sunday service only to be welcomed by satanic messages spray painted on to the church walls, some of it involving Billy Graham.More >>
Police said a father beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel Wednesday, and then buried him in a backyard.More >>
The daughter of State Representative, Allen Treadaway of Morris, was killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
