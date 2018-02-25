Drifting boat in Red River

BSO Marine Patrol Retrieves Drifting Boat in the Red River Sunday Morning. (Photo by Sgt. Buck Wilkins, Bossier Sheriff's Office; video by Dep. Kevin Simmons, Marine Patrol, BSO)

Bossier Sheriff's Office deputies with the Marine Patrol crew recovered a fishing boat just after 11 a.m. this morning after it had drifted, along with its docking, from Cash Point RV Park area around 7:30 this morning. No one was with the boat, and the owner is out of town.

This is the same boat that received quite a bit of attention after it came loose and drifted from Cash Point during the 2015 flood.

Marine Patrol deputies were able to tie the boat to some trees on the west side of Red River about one mile south of I-220.

The National Weather Service says the Red River is now at 28.88 feet and is expected to crest Tuesday morning at 31 feet.

The public boat launch at Arthur Ray Teague substation was closed Thursday by the Red River Waterway Commission after it reached 18 feet.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and city and parish officials and leaders will meet Sunday afternoon to discuss the anticipated flooding situation that may occur here in Bossier Parish.

As more information becomes available we will update this story.

