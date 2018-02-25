Tyler police search for robbery suspect

The Tyler Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Valero Gas Station.

It happened early Friday morning around 4:30 at the store on Old Jacksonville Highway.

Police say the male suspect demanded cash from the register while holding a gun.

The male then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspected was described as wearing blue pants, a gray jacket, and red hat.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this case please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

