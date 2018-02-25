"Jersey Boys" and "Madam Secretary" actor strikes a new note with Shreveport Symphony

A familiar face you've likely seen right here on KSLA was in Shreveport Saturday evening to make a debut performance alongside the symphony. Actor Erich Bergen is well-know for his performance in "Jersey Boys" and in CBS' "Madam Secretary."

"I've never performed with a 60 piece orchestra before, so I'm a little frightened, but very excited," Bergen said.

As this was Bergen's first performance with a symphony, he said preparing for the program of this nature is easier said than done.

"The best way to rehearse for something like this is the old fashioned way: in your bedroom in front of your mirror with a hair comb as the microphone," said Bergen. "There's really no way to prep for a 60 piece orchestra behind you."

Accompanied by the Shreveport symphony, Bergen performed classics from movies through time, including "Jersey Boys," and even a slower take on the famous theme from the popular TV show, "Friends."

"These are classic American songs that everyone will know and love," said Bergen. "Played by this orchestra, it's going to be incredible."

With the threat of severe storms rolling through the ArkLaTex, Bergen said he's grateful to all who fared the elements to come out to see the performance.

"I think it takes a lot these days to leave your house and go out and see a show," Bergen said. "I think with everything going on in the world right now, I think everyone should get out and see live music as much as possible."

You can catch Bergen in "Madam Secretary" Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on KSLA.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.