'Jersey Boys,' 'Madam Secretary' actor strikes a new note with Shreveport Symphony

A familiar face you've likely seen right here on KSLA was in Shreveport on Saturday evening to make a debut performance alongside the Shreveport Symphony.

Actor Erich Bergen is well known for his performances in "Jersey Boys" and in CBS' "Madam Secretary."

"I've never performed with a 60-piece orchestra before, so I'm a little frightened but very excited," Bergen said before the show.

Preparing for a program of this nature is easier said than done, he added.

"The best way to rehearse for something like this is the old-fashioned way: in your bedroom in front of your mirror with a hair comb as the microphone.

"There's really no way to prep for a 60-piece orchestra behind you," Bergen continued.

He and the Shreveport Symphony performed classics from movies through time, including "Jersey Boys," and even a slower take on the famous theme from the popular TV show "Friends."

"These are classic American songs that everyone will know and love," Bergen said. "Played by this orchestra, it's going to be incredible."

With the threat of severe storms rolling through the ArkLaTex, Bergen said he was grateful to all who braved the elements to come out to see the performance.

"I think it takes a lot these days to leave your house and go out and see a show.

"I think with everything going on in the world right now, I think everyone should get out and see live music as much as possible."

You can catch Bergen in "Madam Secretary" on Sundays at 9 p.m. on KSLA.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.