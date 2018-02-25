ETX students participated in History Day at A&M-Texarkana

Students from East Texas schools competed in the second annual regional History Day hosted by Texas A&M-Texarkana on Friday.

Students in grades sixth through eight competed in the junior division. Categories included papers; individuals and group exhibits; websites, documentaries and creative performances.

The top two students out of each division will go on to state competition. State winners will go on to compete in National History Day competition.

The judges were drawn from faculty and staff at A&M-Texarkana, students and alums, including noted Civil War historian Dr. Tom Cutrer, and Teri Stover, Director of the John F. Moss Library.

“I was thrilled with our second annual regional History Day competition this year; we had Middle School students from the Texarkana and Marshall regions compete," said Dr. Craig Nakashian, associate professor of history at A&M-Texarkana and event organizer. "Unlike last year, these students already went through local competitions at their schools, so the level of competition was heightened."

