1 killed in East Shreveport crash

One woman is dead following a crash on Saturday morning near the Jimmy Davis Bridge.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of E. 70th Street, according to a news release.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman trapped inside a Chevrolet HHR. Crews were able to free her, and she was taken to University Health where she later died.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to University Health Hospital as well with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department's Crash Investigations Unit found out that the woman made an illegal U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, causing the crash.

Traffic signs reading “No U-Turn” were posted.

The driver of the Ford Explorer submitted to a toxicology test and was released.

