Storm damage reported in McCurtain County

According to officials in McCurtain County, areas have received some damage from winds on Saturday.

Several trees have been blown down in the county. Commissioners have been called to clear roadways, according to the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office.

A vacant mobile home has been blown into the roadway on Luke Fata Church Road in Broken Bow.

A home on Horned Owl Road had structural damage in Valliant.

