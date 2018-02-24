Unique fitness class bonds mothers and babies

Master fitness instructor puts a unique spin on her popular Celeb Barre fitness class for mothers and their babies.

On February 24th Lauren LeBlanc held a 30-minute workout session at her studio Sleek Physique, 6607 Line Ave., in Shreveport.

"Why not create a class for these mommy's to come back and do something to bond with their babies while getting a great workout on!" LeBlanc says.

LeBlanc has been teaching fitness classes for 30 years.

Because babies are used in this workout routine, the pace is a bit slower.

Sleek Physique offers the following classes:

Barre

Yoga

Kickboxing

Cycling/Spin

