Authorities searching for missing boater in Caddo Parish

Deputies with Caddo Parish Sheriff's office are searching for a boater who was reported missing on Friday evening.

According to deputies on the scene at Wallace Lake, a man that lives near the lake in a small trailer park at the end of Cypress Gardens Road took his canoe out to the lake and has yet to return.

However, authorities have recovered his personal belongings and his canoe from the lake.

Deputies have not released the identity of the man as of yet.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and CPSO Marine Patrol are assisting with the search.

