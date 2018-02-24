Authorities ID boater missing in Caddo Parish lake; resume day 4 of search

In comparison to his home severely flooding in 2015, Sean Harville says the rain expected this week is no cause for concern.

In comparison to his home severely flooding in 2015, Sean Harville says the rain expected this week is no cause for concern.

Sean Harville says he's more concerned about Red River's eroding banks than the threat of minor flooding at Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Caddo sheriff's deputies resumed their search Monday for a boater who was reported missing Friday evening.

Caddo deputies resumed their search today for a missing boater on Wallace Lake. — caddosheriff (@cpso) February 25, 2018

The boater has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Christopher Cobb.

Cobb's girlfriend Melissa McComas reported him missing about 9 p.m. Friday after he failed to return home from a short trip on Wallace Lake.

Even though deputies have not yet found him, McComas says she is still holding out hope.

"Until there's a body or something, then I believe he's still there just hanging on for somebody to find him," McComas said.

Cobb and McComas live in a small trailer park near the lake at the end of Cypress Gardens Road. That's where she says she last saw him.

"I was laughing at him because we have cameras and I was like, 'it doesn't look like you're going to make it far with your little boat,' and he said 'haha' on the radio and kept on going .. and that's the last thing I heard was, 'haha'," McComas said.

Two other boaters told searchers that Cobb's pirogue was found floating upside down along with his backpack about 200 yards from his home.

"We are going to come out here every day and keep looking and of course if there are more people out here fishermen or whatever a lot of time… fishermen find them floating, that would help us out a lot too," said Sergeant Chad Davis with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Agents with the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department are assisting the Caddo sheriff's Marine Patrol and dive team with the search that began Friday until early Saturday morning.

But McComas hopes more agencies will get involved.

"They need more boaters out here… they cant stop. If this was a child, they would be out there night and day and they feel like just because it's a man.. I feel like they don't care…. and they need to be out here," McComas said.

Until then McComas says she won't give up.

"There's that chance, you know, what if he's stuck out there and we ain't got to him?"

Deputies are hoping the upcoming storms do not affect their search efforts.

"I mean we'll still be out here, you know, depending on how bad the weather is... but, yeah it will hinder it some, so hopefully it doesn't get that bad," Sergeant Davis said.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.