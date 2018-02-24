Authorities continue search for boater missing in Caddo Parish

Caddo sheriff's deputies resumed their search Sunday for a boater who was reported missing Friday evening.

Caddo deputies resumed their search today for a missing boater on Wallace Lake. — caddosheriff (@cpso) February 25, 2018

They were concentrating on areas identified by a K-9 and where the 33-year-old man's boat was located.

The man's girlfriend reported him missing about 9 p.m. Friday after he failed to return home from a short trip on Wallace Lake.

Deputies say the man lives in a small trailer park near the lake at the end of Cypress Gardens Road.

Two other boaters told searchers that the missing man's pirogue was found floating upside down and a backpack was in the water about 200 yards from the man's home.

Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Agents with the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department are assisting the Caddo sheriff's Marine Patrol and dive team with the search that began Friday until early Saturday morning.

Searchers were out again from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with the help of the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office and K-9 Cephira.

